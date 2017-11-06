Too Soon? Christmas Decorations, Music Already Here

(CBS) – Ah, Christmas music. Is it music to your ears, exactly seven weeks before Christmas?
While some are crying “too soon” for anything Christmas-related, businesses just can’t get enough of it, even though Halloween is barely over.
CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports.
There’s no dispute over the beauty at the Macy’s holiday window displays.
But it’s the timing that troubles some on State Street.
“Let’s have Thanksgiving first. Let’s let Thanksgiving have its day,” David Laws says.
Critics of the early Christmas decorations call it a naked cash grab.
But psychologist and University of Illinois Chicago Prof. Sheela Raja sees it another way. She cites a study by the American Psychological Association showing many today feel enormous stress over political strife and violence.
So, perhaps an early Christmas season is tonic, Dr. Raja says.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, in terms of a little bit of light and more family and friends — that part is good,” she says.