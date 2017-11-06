White Sox Unveil Talking Bobblehead Of Hawk Harrelson

(CBS) As part of celebrating the storied career of broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson at SoxFest 2018, the White Sox have unveiled a one-of-a-kind talking bobblehead to honor him.
The bobblehead is a tribute to the time Harrelson graced the cover of Sports Illustrated on Sept. 2, 1968 in a powder blue leisure suit, earning the description, “the boulevardier of the American League,” from the magazine. Harrelson’s look includes an oversized cream-colored cowboy hat and signature sunglasses.
Harrelson will retire from the broadcast booth after the 2018 season, during which he’ll work a reduced 20-game schedule.