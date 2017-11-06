TEXAS CHURCH MASSACRE Gunman Sent Threatening Texts To Mother In Law | What We Know | Live Coverage

White Sox Unveil Talking Bobblehead Of Hawk Harrelson

Filed Under: Chicago White Sox, Hawk Harrelson

(CBS) As part of celebrating the storied career of broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson at SoxFest 2018, the White Sox have unveiled a one-of-a-kind talking bobblehead to honor him.

The bobblehead is a tribute to the time Harrelson graced the cover of Sports Illustrated on Sept. 2, 1968 in a powder blue leisure suit, earning the description, “the boulevardier of the American League,” from the magazine. Harrelson’s look includes an oversized cream-colored cowboy hat and signature sunglasses.

soxfest 2018 talking ken hawk harrelson bobblehead White Sox Unveil Talking Bobblehead Of Hawk Harrelson

Harrelson will retire from the broadcast booth after the 2018 season, during which he’ll work a reduced 20-game schedule.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch