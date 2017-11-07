For First Time Since 2008, Bears Are Favorites Over Packers

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) For the first time this season, Las Vegas likes the Bears to win.

The odds for Bears’ contest with the Packers on Sunday have been updated, with Chicago a five-point favorite over its rival, as listed with multiple prominent bookkeepers. It’s also the first time Chicago has been the favorite over Green Bay since Week 16 of the 2008 season, according to archives on FootballLocks.com. The Bears closed as four-point favorites then before earning a 20-17 overtime win at Soldier Field.

Of course, the line is dramatically different with the Packers playing without star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a broken collarbone in October. Rodgers’ return this season depends on both his health and the Packers’ playoff chances in late December, he told reported last week. He would first have to spend the required eight weeks on injured reserve.

On Monday, the Packers lost 30-17 to the Lions, falling to 4-4 on the season. Their offense, now led by 24-year-old quarterback Brett Hundley, struggled for most of the night at Lambeau Field. Green Bay will also have to prepare for Chicago on short rest, while the Bears are coming off their bye week.

The Bears opened as three-point favorites against the Packers, a line that has since moved to five after Monday’s game. The over-under for two teams struggling on offense is set at 38.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.