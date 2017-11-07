Bears Make Series Of Roster Moves

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) In the wake of tight end Zach Miller’s devastating knee and left injury, the Bears have made a series of roster moves.

Tight end Ben Braunecker was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster to replace the spot of Miller, who was officially placed on injured reserve. The Bears also signed tight end Colin Thompson to the practice squad.

Miller was transported from a New Orleans hospital and to a Chicago area hospital Monday night, when he would be reunited with his family. He underwent emergency vascular surgery to save his left leg on Oct. 29 after suffering a torn popliteal artery while attempting to catch a pass during the Bears’ 20-12 loss to the Saints. Miller’s knee bent in reverse and was severely injured on the play.

A second-year tight end out of Harvard, Braunecker is expected to share the role of Miller with Daniel Brown. He has caught four career passes, all during his rookie season in 2016. Braunecker started a pair of contests last season.

Thompson was signed to the practice squad as a free agent. He has yet to play in an NFL game and is a rookie out of Temple who was last on the Giants’ roster.

The Bears return to work Wednesday at Halas Hall in preparation for their contest with the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.