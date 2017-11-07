Bolingbrook Police Say They Know ID Of Driver In Fatal Hit-And-Run

(STMW) — Police have identified the driver of the vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that left a 35-year-old woman dead over the weekend in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.
Tricia S. Hoyt of Orland Park was found dead at 10:54 a.m. Sunday in the grass on the north side of Frontage Road near Lawton Lane, according to Bolingbrook police and the Will County coroner’s office.
Hoyt was struck by a vehicle in the road sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police. The driver left the scene and did not notify authorities.
An autopsy Monday found Hoyt died of multiple injuries, but did not rule on her final cause of death pending further reports, the coroner’s office said.
Bolingbrook Police Lt. Anthony Columbus said in an email Tuesday afternoon that investigators have obtained “credible information” identifying the driver of the vehicle. Additional details weren’t immediately released.
Anyone with information should call Bolingbrook police at (630) 226-8620; or Crime Stoppers of Bolingbrook at (630) 378-4772.
