Caught On Camera: Woman Steals $2,000 In Merchandise

(CBS) – A bold shoplifter and her handy work, is caught on tape.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports, those who work at a Libertyville boutique want the woman caught.

“She was very friendly. Very sophisticated,” Raffaella Martino of Charles & Minerva, a Libertyville shop, says.

Surveillance video shows the woman rolling up clothing and stuffing her yoga bag with stolen goods. Martino, a sales assistant, says when she asked the woman if she wanted to go into a fitting room to try on clothes, the lady said, “No, I don’t think so. I like to shop around a little bit more.”

“She really shopped around,” Martino says.

The woman made off with about $2,000 in merchandise, the shop says.

One thing the woman didn’t notice are the surveillance cameras all over the boutique.

At one point, she rolls an outfit into a ball, puts it on a table, only to come back minutes later to stuff it into her bag and leaving right out the front door last Thursday afternoon.

Now, Charles & Minerva is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the woman. She wears a little diamond stud on the left side of her nose.

“It’s a small town. We have a small clientele,” Martino says. “She took advantage of that.”

Libertyville police say they are working on this case.