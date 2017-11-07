FedEx Driver Robbed In South Chicago Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 45-year-old FedEx driver was robbed Tuesday morning while trying to deliver a package in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Annie Burgett spoke with the shaken driver moments after the crime, which occurred in the 8200 block of South Escanaba. He told her the robber came from the alley.

“Basically the guy took the package from him,” she said. “He said a guy walked up and said ‘that’s my package — give me my package.'”

The driver explained he needed ID and a signature from the man, and as he walked back to his truck, he told Burgett the robber followed and reached for the package.

“Him and the guy were kind of having a tug of war with the package” she relayed. “And the guy reached his other hand in his pocket as if he was going to pull out something, so he [the driver] just let the package go. He just told him, ‘OK, it’s yours.'”

Brandon Jackson, who delivers packages for the post office, said this incident will cause him to be more aware.

“We get alerts on our scanners every time one of our carriers is robbed. 2-3 times a week we get the alerts,” he said.

With the upcoming holiday season, Jackson said he is bracing for more robberies like Tuesday’s.

“Around Christmas time, kids and adults — they try to run up in your trucks or take packages from you. What can you do but give it to them?”

Last holiday season, thieves hit about one dozen trucks, stealing presents in many cases.

Following the robbery, FedEx issued the following statement to CBS 2: “The safety and security of our team members is always our priority. We are grateful that our courier was unharmed in the incident today, and we are working with the authorities as they conduct an investigation. We continually evaluate and implement procedures that enhance our security systems. To ensure the integrity of our security procedures, we do not publicly disclose that information.”

CBS 2 also reached out to UPS, who said they, too, have security measures, but wouldn’t go into detail for safety and security reasons. However, for the holidays, UPS did say they often have “driver helpers” for both security and to help with the additional volume.

Chicago Police say the robber escaped in a Ford Explorer.

No one was in custody Tuesday evening; Area South Detectives are investigating.