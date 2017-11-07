Man Critically Injured In Marengo House Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police officers rescued a man from a house fire in northwest suburban Marengo late Monday night.
The man was trapped inside a house in the 700 block of East Grant Highway, when emergency crews received the first calls about a fire around 10:15 p.m.
When police officers arrived, they had to kick in the door in order to get inside and pull the man to safety.
The victim was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, to be treated at the hospital’s state-of-the-art burn unit. He was listed in critical condition.
Firefighters from at least a half dozen area departments responded to the blaze, and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office was helping to investigate the cause of the fire.