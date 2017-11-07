5 Wounded In Monday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were wounded in shootings Monday across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting happened at 9:54 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A 37-year-old man got into an argument with another male at a party in the 4400 block of West Madison when the other person took out a gun and shot him in the hip, according to Chicago Police. The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

About 1:30 p.m., a 67-year-old man and 50-year-old woman were wounded when they were caught in crossfire between two vehicles in Pilsen. They were walking down the street in the 2000 block of West Cermak when two vehicles drove by and the people inside began shooting at each other, police said. The man was shot in the left shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital. The woman suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both were in good condition. Police said they were not the intended victims of the shooting. A police source said that AK-47s were used in the shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was shot shortly after 11 a.m. in another West Garfield Park neighborhood attack. The victim got into an argument with another male in the 4000 block of West Carroll when the other person pulled out a handgun and fired, police said. The victim was shot in the buttocks and took himself to Rush University Medical Center, where he was in serious condition. He was then transferred to Stroger Hospital.

Monday’s first shooting left a 32-year-old man wounded about 5:15 a.m. in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was in the 2000 block of North Pulaski when three males walked up and one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot him in the upper left leg, police said. The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The day’s gun violence followed a weekend in which five people were killed and 24 others were wounded in citywide shootings between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

