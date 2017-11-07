Raptors Beat Bulls 119-114, Bobby Portis Returns To Lineup

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat Chicago 119-114 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak over the Bulls since 2009.

Kyle Lowry scored 17 points and Serge Ibaka had 16 for the Raptors, who had lost 11 straight meetings with the Bulls before the current streak began with an overtime victory on March 21. Toronto beat Chicago 117-100 on Oct. 19, the opening game of the season for both teams.

Chicago’s Bobby Portis had 21 points and 13 rebounds in his first game of the season, Robin Lopez scored 20 and Justin Holiday had 15 as Chicago lost for the fourth time in five games.

Portis returned to the lineup after being suspended for the first eight games of the season. The Bulls suspended Portis after he punched teammates Nikola Mirotic during a preseason practice. Mirotic, who suffered facial fractures and a concussion, is expected to miss four to six weeks.

Before the game, Portis said Mirotic did not reply to his phone and text messages following the incident, and that the two have not yet spoken.

Toronto led by as many as 23 but Chicago cut the deficit to 115-112 following a hook shot by Portis with 41 seconds left. DeRozan answered with a turnaround jump shot with 20 seconds left, leading to a Bulls timeout.

Ibaka was called for goaltending on Valentine’s driving layup, but DeRozan made a pair of free throws to restore Toronto’s five-point cushion.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said Mirotic is responding well to having his activity level increased daily, but has yet to resume running. … Chicago had held its three previous opponents below 100 points. … The Bulls are 1-4 on the road.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Chicago hosts Indiana on Friday night, their first meeting with the Pacers this season. The teams split four meetings last season.

