Relatives In Toddler’s Death Point Fingers

(CBS) – It’s been six months since 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead under a couch in a trash-filled home near Joliet.

So far, no one has been charged in the case. But two people of interest spoke Tuesday, hoping to clear their names.

Two persons of interest say they are 100 percent innocent in the death of Semaj Crosby.

They are Darlene Crosby, the toddler’s paternal grandmother, and Tameka Robinson, is a family friend.

Both women were at the Joliet Township home during the hours leading up to the child’s disappearance.

The other two persons of interest are an aunt of Semaj’s and her mother.

Darlene Crosby and Tameka Robinson’s account of the day Semaj went missing: Around 3 p.m., they saw the girl playing outside. Around 3:45, they say they saw the mother take Semaj inside to change her diaper. At 5:15, the women say Semaj’s mother told them she couldn’t find Semaj.

Around 6 p.m., Semaj was reported missing. They say thy started to search for her.

Semaj was reported missing by her mother, Sheri Gordon. After a 30-hour search with hundreds of volunteers, the girl’s body was found under a couch.

Gordon’s attorneys say the mother “continues to strongly deny any statement or inference that suggests she knew of or caused Semaj’s death or concealed her death.”

The Will County coroner ruled the death a homicide — from asphyxiation, or strangulation.

A spokesperson for the Will County’s State’s Attorney’s Office says this is still an ongoing investigation.