Schaumburg Police Searching Office Building After Report Of Man With A Gun

CHICAGO (CBS) — Schaumburg police are searching an office building, after receiving reports of a suspicious person with a gun.
Schaumburg Police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said police received a call around 10:50 a.m. of a man with a gun at the Woodfield Corporate Center at 200 N. Martingale Rd. Lindhurst said there have not been any reports of shots fired.
Some people who work in the building evacuated, while others sheltered in place, Lindhurst said.
Police were “taking precautionary measures” and conducting a “thorough search of the area,” according to Lindhurst.
Developing…