Ald. Burke Promotes Business Incentives For Vets

CHICAGO (CBS) — Veterans on the Chicago city council are teaming up to promote a new program to help businesses owned by vets.
Ahead of Veteran’s Day this weekend, Alderman Edward Burke joined fellow council vets to highlight Chicago’s new Veterans’ Business Enterprise Certification program.
Certifications can give vets a competitive advantage in seeking city contracts.
“For veterans who own or operate small businesses in Chicago, they’re eligible for bid incentives of up to 2% to eligible veteran owned subcontractors and 5% to local veteran businesses,” said Burke.
Interested vets can go online for help and information at http://www.cityofchicago.org/vbe.
That’s for Veterans Business Enterprise.