Police: Shoplifters Stole $4,000 Of Over-The-Counter Drugs From Jewel

By Steve Miller
Filed Under: Arlington Heights, Crime, Shoplifters, Steve Miller

CHICAGO (CBS) — Arlington Heights Police were looking for two people who managed to shoplift almost $4,000 in over-the-counter medication from a grocery store.

Police said two people – a man and a woman – walked into the Jewel-Osco on Rand Road just after midnight on Oct. 27.

First the woman took a big jar of cheeseballs. Then the couple took a shopping cart with two laundry baskets inside to the medication aisle, filled the baskets with $3,954.06 worth of over-the-counter drugs, and pushed the whole cart out the door.

The two thieves fled the scene in a white sedan.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact Arlington Heights Police at 847-368-5300.

More from Steve Miller

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch