Bears LB Danny Trevathan Sidelined From Practice With Calf Strain

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — A Bears defense playing well as of late is missing one of its key players in practice.
Linebacker Danny Trevathan was held out of work on Wednesday with what coach John Fox called a calf strain. Trevathan suffered the injury in the game against the Saints on Oct. 29 and hasn’t practiced since.
“He’s making progress,” Fox said.
The Bears got a boost on offense with the return of receiver Markus Wheaton, who had been held out with a groin injury. Wheaton worked in a limited fashion. He could be available to play against the Packers on Sunday.
Wednesday’s injury report also included tight end Dion Sims (illness), linebacker Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), defensive back Bryce Callahan (knee) and defensive back Sherrick McManis (hamstring) being held out. Guard Kyle Long (finger) worked in a limited fashion.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy officially ruled out tight end Martellus Bennett during his press conference with the media in Green Bay.
