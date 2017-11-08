Aldermen Could Expand City’s Sexual Harassment Rules

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago City Council on Wednesday was expected to approve a measure to extend rules prohibiting sexual harassment to aldermen and other elected city officials.

Under the city’s Ethics Ordinance, city employees can face fines or other punishment for sexual harassment, but the rules don’t cover the mayor, city clerk, city treasurer, or aldermen. The Finance Committee has scheduled a vote to remove that exemption for elected officials. If approved by the Finance Committee on Wednesday, the full City Council would vote on the proposal later in the day.

At an earlier hearing on the matter, Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) was among those who expressed concerns about how sexual harassment complaints would be investigated and enforced. Ethics Board executive director Steve Berlin and Finance Committee Chairman Ed Burke (14th) explained complaints could be filed directly with the board or Inspector General Joseph Ferguson’s office.

That didn’t please Austin, who often has clashed with the inspector general’s office. Her son was forced to resign from a city laborer’s position last year after an IG investigation determined he crashed a city vehicle while driving on a suspended license, and then tried to cover it up. Austin later hired her son as a ward superintendent.

“I don’t know, I’m going to have to take my name off if it’s going to the inspector general, because according to them, everybody and their grandmamma is guilty,” Austin said.

Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) also raised concerns.

“A false accusation could wreck someone’s career and life. I mean, if it’s just somebody being nice to somebody,” Sposato said. “Is an alderman going to be accused of just being nice to somebody, and then they could say you did a little too much, you were a little too touchy feely? I mean, where do we draw the line here? I’m a little confused about guys just being nice and friendly to people.”

Berlin assured aldermen sexual harassment investigations would remain confidential until they were completed.