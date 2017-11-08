Crown Point Woman, Sister Reunite After 47 Years

CHICAGO (CBS) — After 47 years, a Crown Point woman has finally found her sister. But the joy of their recent reunion played out against a somber background.

The family was centered in Schererville. A family that changed and scattered.

47-year-old Peggy Parkinson was adopted by her grandparents.

She had eight siblings and recently found out there were two more. All half-brothers and sisters.

Except for one, full biological sister she’d been searching for, for years.

Then that sister found her.

“I said, ‘If you were born in 1969, you’re who I’ve been looking for all my life,'” said Parkinson. “She said she was. And it still kind of brings chills.”

Their reunion: October 1 in Las Vegas. The day of the mass shooting.

“It was very surreal,” said Parkinson. “How do I accept this great thing that just happened when so many people just hit so much tragedy in their life?”

Parkinson now wants to find one missing half-brother.