Police Respond To Large Fight At Dunbar High School

CHICAGO (CBS) — A large fight between adults and students broke out at Dunbar High School Wednesday, leaving one police officer and a female student slightly injured.
The officer, who sustained a leg injury, was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital. The student may have been kicked or punched and was transported to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
Several police cars responded to the school around 3:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of King Drive. They cleared the scene around 4:15 p.m.
Up to 100 adults and students were fighting, according to police. A witness tells CBS 2 most of the people involved were girls.
No further information is available at this time, police said.