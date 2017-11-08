Report: John Lackey Intends To Pitch In 2018

(CBS) Free-agent right-hander John Lackey intends to pitch in 2018, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported.
The assumption in many baseball circles was that the 39-year-old Lackey would retire after a 15-year career, the last two of which were spent with the Cubs. Teammates certainly had that in mind when they took a moment to have an emotional tribute for Lackey after he pitched the division clincher on Sept. 27.
“Here is to one hell of a career,” Jon Lester said of his good friend and teammate amid the celebration.
It’s not known if the Cubs would entertain the idea of bringing Lackey back. He went 12-12 with a 4.59 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 170 2/3 innings across 31 appearances, including 30 starts, in 2017. He allowed a league-worst 36 homers and was relegated to a bullpen role in the playoffs.