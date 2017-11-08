Report: Packers Cut TE Martellus Bennett

(CBS) Early Wednesday, Packers coach Mike McCarthy ruled out tight end Martellus Bennett ahead of his team’s game with the Bears on Sunday. By the afternoon, Bennett had been cut by the Packers.
Bennett’s time in Green Bay came to an end Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. He was released with a failure to disclose designation. Bennett has been battling a shoulder injury recently.
A Pro Bowl tight end with the Bears in 2014, Bennett had played just seven games with the Packers after signing with the team this offseason. He was traded from Chicago to New England in March 2016 after the team viewed him as a disruption.
Bennett played three seasons with the Bears from 2013-’15, posting the best numbers of his career. He recorded 208 receptions and 14 touchdowns over 43 contests. He had recorded 24 catches over seven games in Green Bay.
During a recent Instagram post, Bennett hinted that he could retire at the end of this season.