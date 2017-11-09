Bears’ Markus Wheaton Back To Full Strength, In Line To Play Sunday

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The door is open for Markus Wheaton to rejoin the Bears’ receiver-needy offense against the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Wheaton was a full participant in practice Thursday at Halas Hall for the first time since suffering a groin injury four weeks ago. He was limited Wednesday but worked in full a day later, clearing the way for him to line up for rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears offense.
Wheaton signed a two-year deal worth up to $11 million in March, with the Bears hoping to add a deep threat to their offense. He has recorded one reception in three games this season. In training camp, Wheaton underwent an appendectomy and later suffered a broken pinkie finger. Then came the groin injury in October.
While Wheaton has rejoined the Bears, linebacker Danny Trevathan remains sidelined with a calf strain. He’s in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game after suffering the injury two weeks ago in New Orleans.
The Bears are also missing tight end Dion Sims, who has been dealing with an illness. Coach John Fox was mum to his status when broached on the topic Thursday.
Thursday’s injury report also included offensive lineman Tom Compton (ankle), defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring), cornerback Bryce Callahan (knee) and defensive back Sherrick McManis (hamstring), all of whom didn’t practice. Guard Kyle Long (finger) was limited.
