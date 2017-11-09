Teen Charged In Fatal Bolingbrook Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old man who police say killed a 35-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash in southwest suburban Bolingbrook on Sunday.
Tricia Hoyt, of Orland Park, was found dead on the grass near Frontage Road and Lawton Lane in Bolingbrook around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to Bolingbrook police.
Investigators determined Hoyt had been hit by a car sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Detectives later identified 19-year-old Eduardo Avila Jr., of Joliet, as the driver responsible. After obtaining a search warrant, police recovered the 2002 Honda Accord he was driving at the time of the crash, police said.
Investigators questioned Avila and the Will County State’s Attorney’s office later approved charges of failure to stop after a fatal accident, and failure to report an accident involving fatal injury. A warrant was issued for Avila’s arrest, and authorities have contacted his attorney to facilitate taking him into custody, police said.