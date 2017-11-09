Report: Chicago To Host 2020 NBA All-Star Game

(CBS) The Bulls and the city of Chicago will host the 2020 All-Star Game, ESPN.com reported Thursday afternoon.
It will mark the first time Chicago has been home to the All-Star Game since 1988, when Bulls legend Michal Jordan led the East to a win and garnered MVP honors.
The NBA, the Bulls and the city will hold a ceremony Friday at 2 p.m. to mark the announcement. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf, Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson, alderman Walter Burnett Jr. of the 27th Ward and Chicago Sports Commission executive director Kara Bachman are scheduled to be in attendance.