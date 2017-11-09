Chicago Women Tell Of Lewd Sex Acts By Comedian Louis C.K.

CHICAGO (CBS) –Two Chicago women told the New York Times that Louis C.K. invited the rising comedians to his hotel room and masturbated in front of them.

The incident happened in 2002 when Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov attended a comedy festival in Colorado, the Times reports.

“He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating,” Goodman said in an interview with the paper.

Along with Goodman and Wolov, the Times interviewed five women who told similar stories about Louis C.K.’s behavior.

After Goodman and Wolov left the hotel, they told Charna Halpern, co-founder owner of the iO Theater in Chicago, what happened.

“I didn’t know what to do; I didn’t know what to tell them to do,” Halpern told the Times.

According to a 2002 profile in the Chicago Tribune, Goodman grew up in Skokie. She met Wolov, who had moved to Chicago to pursue a comedy career.

Wolov and Goodman’s credits include writing and creating MTV’s comedy Faking It, which ran for three seasons.

A publicist for Louis C.K. told the Times that the comedian would not comment.

According to muliple reports, the planned premiere of Louis C.K.’s movie “I Love You, Daddy,” has been canceled. He also backed out of an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”