Cubs Promote Brandon Hyde To Bench Coach

(CBS) The Cubs have stayed in house to fill the right-hand man role for manager Joe Maddon.
The Cubs have retained Brandon Hyde and promoted him to bench coach, general manager Jed Hoyer said on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on Thursday morning. The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Hyde had served as the team’s first-base coach for the past three seasons, and the Cubs kept him after the Mets made a strong push to make him their bench coach, Rosenthal reported.
Hyde previously served as the Cubs’ bench coach in 2014 under Rick Renteria. He moved to his first-base coach role when Maddon brought longtime bench coach Davey Martinez with him to Chicago when he was hired in November 2014. Martinez recently left to become the Nationals’ manager.
The Cubs’ retention of Hyde comes amid massive coaching staff turnover elsewhere. Pitching coach Chris Bosio, hitting coach John Mallee and third-base coach Gary Jones were let go at season’s end, and assistant hitting coach Eric Hinske left to become the Angels’ hitting coach.
Jim Hickey has taken over as pitching coach, Hoyer confirmed. Chili Davis is the new hitting coach, and Brian Butterfield has taken over as the third-base coach.