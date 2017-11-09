Man Charged In Donation Jar Theft

(CBS) – Police in the northeastern Illinois community of Winthrop Harbor have charged a suspect in the theft of a donation jar meant to help needy kids.
Sean Schuman told detectives he swiped a collection jar because he needed money for his granddaughter’s birthday party and utility bills.
Surveillance video released earlier this week shows the man calmly grabbing the jar from a gas station counter.
Initially, the man came in to buy alcohol. Realizing it was too early to do so, he left. The suspect came back into the gas station and took the donation canister.
Schuman was picked up in Twin Lakes, Wisc. He has been charged with misdemeanor retail theft and was released, police said
The jar was meant to raise money for Winthrop Harbor Toys For Tots, which buys clothing and toys for needy kids.