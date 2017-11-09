The attempted robbery happened at the bank inside the Jewel-Osco at 102 W. Division St. at 1:25 p.m., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said. 
LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Man Tries To Rob Bank At Knifepoint

Filed Under: bank robbery, FBI, knife

(CBS) — A man tried to rob a TCF Bank branch on the Near North Side at knifepoint Thursday afternoon.

The attempted robbery happened at the bank inside the Jewel-Osco at 102 W. Division St. at 1:25 p.m., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said. The suspect was armed with a knife.

pic Man Tries To Rob Bank At Knifepoint

A surveillance photo of the man who is believed to have tried to rob the TCF Bank branch Thursday afternoon at 102 W. Division St. (FBI)

Last Thursday, the same man tried to rob the Bank of America branch at 4758 N. Racine Ave., Croon said.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI, which has released a surveillance image, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information should contact FBI Chicago at (312) 421-6700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire copy; Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch