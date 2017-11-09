Man Tries To Rob Bank At Knifepoint

(CBS) — A man tried to rob a TCF Bank branch on the Near North Side at knifepoint Thursday afternoon.
The attempted robbery happened at the bank inside the Jewel-Osco at 102 W. Division St. at 1:25 p.m., FBI spokesman Garrett Croon said. The suspect was armed with a knife.
Last Thursday, the same man tried to rob the Bank of America branch at 4758 N. Racine Ave., Croon said.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
The FBI, which has released a surveillance image, is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information should contact FBI Chicago at (312) 421-6700.
