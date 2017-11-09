Josh Sitton Shares Great Anecdote About Mitchell Trubisky Commanding Bears’ Huddle

(CBS) Let there be no doubt, Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has full command of his team and their attention.
Offensive lineman Josh Sitton, speaking with Green Bay-based reporters Wednesday ahead of the Bears-Packers game this Sunday, made that clear with a funny anecdote of a recent game.
“We started to break the huddle early, and he said, ‘Get the f— back in the huddle, and don’t break it until I break it,’” Sitton told reporters, as relayed by Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “He kind of cussed at all of us linemen, and I was like, ‘Hell, yeah. I respect the s— out of that.’”
Trubisky and the Bears (3-5) host the Aaron Rodgers-less Packers (4-4) at Soldier Field at noon Sunday.