State Troopers Save Woman Whose Heart Stops

(CBS) – Grateful — that word sums up the feeling one family has, after Illinois state troopers saved a woman whose heart stopped beating.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot shows us how they found the woman on the side of the highway and brought her back to life.

Dash cam video shows Trooper Eduardo Reyes rushing to a car on I-294. Passenger Toni Klassy had just lost consciousness. She had been in the car with her daughter, Shawna Klassy.

“She just slumped over. So, I turned my hazards on. I pulled over. I called 9-1-1,” she says.

“She had no pulse. She had no breath, and I started performing CPR on her,” Reyes says of Toni Klassy.

Trooper John Philbin arrives and uses a defibrillator. He gets the woman’s heart beating again.

“I’m glad we’re equipped with AEDs. It’s a great tool to be able to use to save someone’s life,” Philbin says.

Klassy’s husband, Dean, is grateful for what the troopers did.

“Law enforcement gets a bad rap, a lot. This shows they do their job. They do it wonderful,” he says.

Toni Klassy is battling kidney cancer. It’s still not known why she lost consciousness.

She’s in the ICU at Amita Health La Grange. As for the lifesaving device that restarted her heart, District 15 has defibrillators in each state police vehicle.

It was the first time Trooper Philbin used a defibrillator on the job. He says he just did what he was trained to do.