2 Dead, 4 Wounded In Wednesday Shootings Across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were killed and at least four other people were wounded in shootings Wednesday on the city’s South and West sides.

A 37-year-old man was found shot to death at 1:17 p.m. inside an Austin neighborhood home on the West Side. He was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 900 block of North LeClaire and pronounced dead at the scene less than 20 minutes later, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

About 2:30 a.m., officers found a 30-year-old man lying on the ground in the 8100 block of South Colfax in the South Chicago neighborhood. The man had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:40 a.m., authorities said. His identity has not been released.

Wednesday’s latest shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. during a robbery in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side. A 35-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 7700 block of South Sangamon when another male walked up, pulled out a gun and announced a robbery, police said. The suspect took cash from the victim, then fired shots as he ran away. The man was shot in the right ankle and later showed up at St. Bernard Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Less than an hour earlier, a 21-year-old man was wounded in another Austin neighborhood shooting. He heard gunfire and was shot in the thigh shortly after 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Corcoran Place, police said. The man was taken in good condition to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.

About 11:15 a.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the left arm in the 1300 block of South Millard in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

A man walked into a West Side hospital about 10:35 a.m. after being shot in Austin. The 34-year-old was shot in the right forearm in the 5800 block of West Roosevelt Road, according to Chicago Police. He took himself to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

On Tuesday, one man was killed and at least three other men were wounded in Chicago shootings.

