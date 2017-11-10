Bears’ Danny Trevathan, Kyle Long, Dion Sims All Questionable Vs. Packers

By Chris Emma–
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears have officially listed seven players as questionable for Sunday’s game with the Packers, a group that includes key starters Danny Trevathan, Kyle Long and Dion Sims.
Trevathan has not practiced since suffering a calf strain two weeks ago in New Orleans. Coach John Fox suggested that Trevathan — along with everybody else listed as questionable — could potentially play against the Packers. Trevathan is the Bears’ leading tackler, with 52 on the season.
Long suffered an injury to his ring finger in the game against the Saints and did not return. He is the lone Bears player listed on the injury report to have practiced this week, working in a limited fashion each day this week.
Sims is dealing with an illness and has not been practicing with the Bears, though Fox did say that he was present at Halas Hall during the week. With Zach Miller on injured reserve, Sims adds a veteran presence to a young group at tight end.
The Bears’ injury report also included Tom Compton (ankle), Roy Robertson-Harris (hamstring) and Bryce Callahan (knee), all listed as questionable but held out of practice during the week.
