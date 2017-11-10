Deals For Vets, Active Military On Veteran’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Looking for a way to spend Veteran’s Day? Here’s a list of places were servicemen and women can score some deals.

City Attractions

Willis Tower Skydeck: Free admission for active military member with proper I.D.

360 Chicago: Free admission to veterans and active duty personnel, and half off for anyone in their party until Nov. 12.

Art Institute of Chicago: Free admission to active service members, with military I.D.

Brookfield Zoo: Free admission to any active, reservist, or retired member of the military, with I.D.

Chicago History Museum: Free admission for active duty military, with I.D.

Field Museum: Receive basic admission for free, with I.D.

Museum of Science and Industry: Free admission for active service members with I.D.

Food

Krispy Kreme: Get a free doughnut and small coffee, no purchase or ID required.

Dunkin Donuts: Receive a free donut with military I.D.

Olive Garden: All active and veterans eat for free Saturday, with I.D.

Buffalo Wild Wings: On Saturday, receive a free order of small or traditional boneless wings and a side of fries for dine-in only, with valid I.D.

Stores

Walgreens: 20 percent discount to all veterans and military personnel. On Saturday, customers with a Walgreens Rewards card and valid military ID or proof of service will receive the discount off regular price items.

Target: 10 percent off a single purchase Friday and Saturday. You must register online and then Target will email you the coupon.

Disney Store: 10 percent military discount with I.D.

Express: 10 percent military discount with I.D.

Forever 21: 10 percent military discount with I.D.

Gap: 10 percent discount for active duty, veterans and family member, with I.D.

Nike: 10 percent off in store with a military I.D.

Timberland: 15 percent military discount with I.D.

Joann: 10 percent discount for military service members and eligible family members, with I.D.

Michaels: 15 percent discount with I.D.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25 percent off for veterans, active duty, and military spouses, with military I.D. until Nov. 12.

Great Clips: Veterans visiting on Saturday receive either a free haircut that day, or a free haircut card to use at a later date.

