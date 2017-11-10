Deals For Vets, Active Military On Veteran’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — Looking for a way to spend Veteran’s Day? Here’s a list of places were servicemen and women can score some deals.
City Attractions
Willis Tower Skydeck: Free admission for active military member with proper I.D.
360 Chicago: Free admission to veterans and active duty personnel, and half off for anyone in their party until Nov. 12.
Art Institute of Chicago: Free admission to active service members, with military I.D.
Brookfield Zoo: Free admission to any active, reservist, or retired member of the military, with I.D.
Chicago History Museum: Free admission for active duty military, with I.D.
Field Museum: Receive basic admission for free, with I.D.
Museum of Science and Industry: Free admission for active service members with I.D.
Food
Krispy Kreme: Get a free doughnut and small coffee, no purchase or ID required.
Dunkin Donuts: Receive a free donut with military I.D.
Olive Garden: All active and veterans eat for free Saturday, with I.D.
Buffalo Wild Wings: On Saturday, receive a free order of small or traditional boneless wings and a side of fries for dine-in only, with valid I.D.
Stores
Walgreens: 20 percent discount to all veterans and military personnel. On Saturday, customers with a Walgreens Rewards card and valid military ID or proof of service will receive the discount off regular price items.
Target: 10 percent off a single purchase Friday and Saturday. You must register online and then Target will email you the coupon.
Disney Store: 10 percent military discount with I.D.
Express: 10 percent military discount with I.D.
Forever 21: 10 percent military discount with I.D.
Gap: 10 percent discount for active duty, veterans and family member, with I.D.
Nike: 10 percent off in store with a military I.D.
Timberland: 15 percent military discount with I.D.
Joann: 10 percent discount for military service members and eligible family members, with I.D.
Michaels: 15 percent discount with I.D.
Bed Bath & Beyond: 25 percent off for veterans, active duty, and military spouses, with military I.D. until Nov. 12.
Great Clips: Veterans visiting on Saturday receive either a free haircut that day, or a free haircut card to use at a later date.
