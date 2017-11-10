Dog Mauls Girl

(CBS) – Michigan City, Ind. police say a dog viciously attacked a 12-year-old girl Friday morning.
It happened at the Dunewood Mobile Home Park around 8 a.m.
Police say the child was able to break free from the dog, a Bull Mastiff, but the dog followed her into a trailer and continued to attack. An officer was able to wrestle the dog away, and animal control took it and the owner’s other dogs to place them in quarantine.
The girl was flown to Riley’s Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis, due to the severity of her wounds, police say.