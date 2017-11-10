Former Bears TE Martellus Bennett Goes On Rant After Release: ‘I F—ed It Up Playing For The Packers’

(CBS) Martellus Bennett, a Pro Bowl tight end with the Bears waived by the Packers this week, had strong parting words for his former employer in Green Bay.

Bennett was waived with a ‘Failure to Disclose Physical Condition’ tag, with the Packers finding that he was playing through a torn rotator cuff and labrum. He was claimed by the Patriots and reported to practice in New England on Friday.

Later Friday, Bennett delivered strong words through three Instagram story posts.

“The Packers examined my shoulder March 10 and cleared it,” Bennett wrote on his Instagram story. “They even gave me an xray as well. It got worse during the season, specifically against the cowboys so I asked to have it checked and we checked it. After a few days of contemplating to play with it or get surgery, I chose surgery. Now here we are…

“They tried to f–k over me. Dr. McKenzie trying to cover his own a–. After trying to persuade me to play thru a major injury and me choosing to get surgery.

They have access to all my medical records. My shoulder wasn’t where it is now at the beginning of the season. I f—-d it up playing for the @packers.”

Bennett played in seven games with the Packers this season, recording 24 receptions on the season. He spent last year with the Patriots, tallying 55 receptions in a full 16-game season.