Series Of Carjackings Reported In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents about recent carjackings in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.
In each incident, a weapon was shown before the victim’s vehicle was stolen, according to Chicago Police.
The carjackings happened:
• at 10:23 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 1400 block of West 78th Street;
• at 8:57 a.m. Oct. 27 in the 7800 block of South Aberdeen Street;
• about 4:50 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of West 78th Street;
• about 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West 77th Street;
• about 3:20 p.m. Sunday in the 7800 block of South Loomis Boulevard; and
• about 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 8000 block of South Marshfield.
Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (3120 747-8273.
