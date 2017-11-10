Hammond Mayor Reveals Family Was Target Of Post Office Pipe Bomb

A federal grand jury has released new indictments against a Munster man who’s in custody for a pipe bomb explosion two months ago at the East Chicago Post Office, and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. claims his family was the intended target.
McDermott told WBBM a blog 45-year-old Eric Krieg started in 2012 was 98-percent about him, criticizing his policies and administration.
“Then he started going after my family,” McDermott said. “That’s where I drew the line.”
McDermott’s brother stepped in, filing a defamation suit against Krieg.
“The attorney that represented my brother in that case got a bomb in the mail,” McDermott said. “But it never made it to him, it blew up in the post office.”
A pregnant postal worker was injured when that bomb exploded at the East Chicago post office on Sept. 6.
“A few weeks later, another employee of mine got a bullet in the mail that said ‘I’m going to blow your head off.’ We knew it was the same person. So yeah, we were scared,” McDermott said.
Krieg faces a number of charges, including mailing a destructive device and mailing a threatening communication. Last month, a judge denied his request to be released on bond.
“He deserves everything he’s getting right now, as far as I’m concerned,” McDermott said.