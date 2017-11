Ice Skating At Maggie Daley, Millennium Parks Starts Nov. 17

CHICAGO (CBS) — Friday’s little blast of winter serves as a reminder: Ice skating is returning downtown next week.

Both the Maggie Daley Park skating ribbon and the ice rink at Millennium Park are scheduled to open next Friday, weather permitting.

It sure was good skating weather today. Here is what Maggie Daley looked like as the first measurable snow of this season fell.

Access to the ice is free at both parks, if you have your own skates. Skate rental is $12 on Monday-Thursday and $14 on Friday-Sunday and holidays.

Millennium Park also offers free ice skating lessons on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and Fridays at 11 a.m., along with additional lessons during holidays. (See below).

Both will open at noon next Friday and will offer ice skating through March 4, 2018, weather permitting.

Right now, the weather looks favorable for an ontime opening, with temperatures in the 40s.

The hours for Maggie Daley are as follows:

Regular Hours

Monday – Thursday: noon – 8:00 pm

Friday: noon – 10:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

*Skate rental stops thirty minutes before close

Holiday Hours

Thanksgiving, November 23, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Friday, November 24, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Christmas Eve, December 24, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Christmas Day, December 25, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

New Year’s Eve, December 31, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

New Year’s Day, January 1, 10:00 am – 9:00 pm

MLK Day, January 16, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

School Improvement Day, February 2, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

President’s Day, February 20, 10:00 am – 8:00 pm

During the holiday break 12/19 – 1/5, the Skating Ribbon will be open from 10:00 am – 10:00 pm, with the dates above as exceptions. Zamboni will go out at noon, 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm on dates open from 10:00 am – 10:00 pm.

Non-Holiday Zamboni Hours

Monday – Thursday, 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm

Friday, 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm

Saturday 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm, and 7:30 pm

Sunday 12:00 pm, 2:30 pm, and 5:00 pm

Hours at Millennium Park are as follows:

Regular Hours

Mondays–Thursday, noon–8pm

Fridays, noon–10pm (ice skating lesson at 11am)

Saturdays (November 18–January 6), 10am–10pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Saturdays (January 13–March 3), 10am–9pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Sundays, 10am–9pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Holiday Hours

Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 23, 10am–4pm

Friday, November 24, 10am–10pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Christmas Eve, Sunday, December 24, 10am–6pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Christmas Day, Monday, December 25, 10am–4pm

Tuesday, December 26 – Saturday, December 30, 10am–10pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31, 10am–8pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

New Year’s Day, Monday, January 1, 10am–10pm

Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 15, 10am–8pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

Chicago Public School Improvement Day, Friday, February 2, 10am–10pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)

President’s Day, Monday, February 19,10am–8pm (ice skating lesson at 9am)