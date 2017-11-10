Relatives Of “J.R. Ewing” Will Toast The Villain In The Suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fans of the popular CBS series “Dallas” will get to see what the Ewing family has been up to outside their oil empire.
J.R. Ewing Bourbon, a partnership between Warner Bros. and Southfork Bottling has produced an 80-proof light amber-colored bourbon.
Next Thursday Binny’s Beverage Depot in Downers Grove, J.R.’s long suffering wife Sue Ellen (Linda Gray) and his saint-like brother Bobby (Patrick Duffy) will be on hand to sign bottles of the speciality bourbon.
The flavor is described as having “notes of vanilla, oak sweetness, and a touch of orange that reveals a lightly spiced honey taste.”
As one of television’s most famous villains, J.R. Ewing was often seen with a drink in hand during the series, which centered around his wealthy and troubled family.
“Dallas” ran between from 1978 to 1991. Its high point was in 1980 with the “Who Shot J.R.?” cliffhanger. When his assailant was revealed (37 years ago this month), it was considered the highest rated episode in network television at that time.
The series was brought back in 2012 but cancelled two years later.
Actor Larry Hagman, who portrayed J.R. Ewing, died in 2012.