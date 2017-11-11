Bears Elevate Jonathan Anderson To Active Roster, Waive Tanner Gentry

By Chris Emma–
(CBS) The Bears have signed linebacker Jonathan Anderson to the active roster, an indication that Danny Trevathan will not play in Sunday’s game with the Packers. Receiver Tanner Gentry was waived.
Trevathan has not practiced since suffering a calf strain two weeks ago in the 20-12 loss to the Saints in New Orleans. The team listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game.
Anderson has played in six games this season, recording eight tackles. Gentry has three receptions for 35 yards in four games this season. He became expendable with the Bears returning veteran Markus Wheaton at receiver for Sunday.
Kickoff for Sunday’s game between the Bears and Packers comes at noon from Soldier Field.
