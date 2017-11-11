Chicago Has Some Of The Nation’s Worst Traffic

AAA predicts the number of travelers taking a car to their destination will increase again this year.

“It is so important that we can build new roads, enhance the roads that are already there, maintain the roads that are already there,” said Mosher. “So that we’re not hitting pothole after pothole wherever we’re headed.”

A study by Inrix published in the Wall Street Journal claims the average speed for northbound I-90/94 in peak morning hours is 20.2 MPH.

The morning commute has earned I-90/94 a place in the top ten list for busiest roads in the country.

Michele Fiore is happy and proud to be working in the city she loves — in the place where she grew up. Fiore landed her first job at a country radio station in Decatur, Illinois, just two months after receiving a bachelor of arts degree in...