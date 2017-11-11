Veterans Day Events Honor Those Who Served

(CHICAGO) CBS — Events across the Chicago area will honor service men and women on this Veterans Day.

Illinois boasts more than 700,000 veterans.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports on ways to show your support.

Veterans Day ceremonies are happening in Mokena today. And St. Charles too.

In Springfield there will be a big parade.

And veterans everywhere can expect freebies like haircuts, train rides and donuts.

Students at Dever Elementary School learned about our brave military men and women during a real-life history lesson yesterday.

28 vets shared their pictures, medals and stories.

Some of the visitors served in World War II.

92-year-old Irv Abramson spoke about the highs and lows of his service.

“My family knew nothing about what I had done and where I had been because I didn’t want to talk about it,” said Abramson. “Your interest serves to give us some pride in our accomplishments.”

Chicago leaders plan will pay homage to living and deceased veterans at a special Soldier Field event. It will include a wreath laying and 21-gun salute.

Another event: Pets For Vets. Any service member can walk into a number of shelters and take home a dog or cat for free today.