Veterans Honored At Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — Soldier Field was the fitting setting for the city’s annual Veteran’s day ceremony.
The West Point Glee Club sang on the steps of Gate O at Soldier Field in front of the doughboy statue dating back nearly 100 years.
“We celebrate Veterans Day, the anniversary of the end of World War I on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month,” said Senator Dick Durbin.
He along with Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel addressed the assembled veterans and families.
“To use the inspiration of this moment to inform what we do for the other 364 days to thank the men and women that serve,” said Emanuel.
The Acting Secretary of the U.S. Army, Chicagoan Ryan McCarthy delivered the keynote.
“As General Jimmy Doolittle, one of the pioneers of military aviation once said ‘There’s nothing stronger in the world than the heart of a volunteer,'” said McCarthy.
Taps was played by retired Marine Tom Day, founder of Bugles Across America as a wreath was placed by the doughboy statue.