Police Release Video Of Bridgeport Arts Center Burglars

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have released surveillance video of two suspects who burglarized the Bridgeport Arts Center on the South Side more than a week ago.
The burglary happened between 3:30 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 in the 1200 block of West 35th Street, according to Chicago Police.
The suspects entered and left the building via the basement, police said. They stole electronics.
Anyone who recognizes the burglars is asked to call Detective Perek at (312) 747-8227 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)