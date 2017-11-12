5 Teens In Custody After Hammond Lyft Carjacking Pursuit

CHICAGO (CBS) — Five suspects are in custody after a Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Hammond, Indiana.

Hammond police say it all started when five men requested a Lyft ride around 2:45 Saturday afternoon near Locust and Madison. During the ride, however, they pulled out multiple guns and threatened the rideshare driver before stealing the car, a blue Dodge Caravan.

“They did have two large black handguns. Vehicle was possibly seen last headed toward the highway,” police scanner said.

The suspects made it about 12 miles, to 163rd and Hermitage in Markham, before crashing into a tree and nearly hitting a home. The homeowner, along with his son and dog, were inside.

“Just to happen in front of my house is kind of chilling,” the homeowner said, who did not wish to be named.

After just missing the home, police say the suspects ran away. At least three of them broke into a neighbor’s home to try and hide — no family members inside the home were injured.

Several agencies immediately responded and weapons were recovered.

“With all the law enforcement working together, setting up the perimeter, boxing them in — where you going? No where,” said crisis responder Andrew Holmes. “Bad choice. That’s all I could say.”

Police arrested two 15-year-olds, one 16-year-old and two 18-year-olds. They expect to file charges against all of them, though none have been announced as of Sunday morning.