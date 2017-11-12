Woman In Critical Condition After North Lawndale Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman is in critical condition after a fire Sunday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.
Crews responded at 2:35 p.m. to the blaze on the second floor of a home in the 1500 block of South Central Park, according to Fire Media Affairs.
During the primary search, a woman was rescued and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, according to Fire Media. Her exact age was not immediately known.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
