Chicago Urged To Landmark 2 Emmett Till Sites

(CBS) — Efforts are underway to preserve a key piece of Civil Rights history on Chicago’s South Side.
WBBM’s Jim Gudas reports.
It’s the home of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old boy who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955 after he was accused of whistling at a white woman.
Preservation Chicago wants the city to protectively landmark his former home near 64th and St. Lawrence, as well as a nearby school named in his honor.
Ward Miller is Executive Director of Preservation Chicago and says the places represent a part of civil-rights history.
The plan could also include a community center or museum.