Aldermen Hesitant About City Revenue Earmarked For CTA

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago aldermen have advanced the tax and fee increases in Mayor Emanuel’s proposed 2018 budget, but several expressed some hesitation about city revenue earmarked for the Chicago Transit Authority.
The Finance Committee has approved nearly $65 million in taxes, and it’s expected that the full City Council will finalize that.
But several aldermen raised questions about the fees on ride-sharing companies that will help fund $180 million in CTA improvements. Ald. Brendan Reilly was blunt. He says, philosophically, he believes city funds should not go to government entities when the city has no controls. He says the CTA is not accountable to the City of Chicago on how it spends its money.
Ald. Joe Moore says the council needs more than a report on the spending after the fact.
Mayor Emanuel’s 2018 budget would add 15 cents to every trip on ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, and another nickel in 2019. Chicago Transit Authority Chief of Staff Sylvia Garcia says the money would help with track improvements.
Ald. Reilly says he supports the CTA’s efforts, but has concerns about this money.
The CTA has not raised fares since 2009.