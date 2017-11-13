What Are Those Dark Splotches On Some Autumn Leaves?

(CBS) — Did it seem like your trees shed all of their leaves over the weekend? You’re not alone.
CBS 2 Meteorologist Ed Curran reports from Pesche’s florist and garden center in Des Plaines to offer an explanation.
It happened so quickly. Suddenly, there is a carpet of leaves. Though some trees are still holding onto their leaves, many fell after the first really cold spell of the season.
Among the fallen leaves are some ugly ones with black splotches. According to Pesche’s, it’s black tar fungus that affects maple trees. A wet spring can bring these tar spots, and we’ve had a couple of wet springs in a row.
The best way to handle these leaves is the pick him up and get them out, so that the fungus does not reoccur.