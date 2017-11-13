GQ Magazine Honors CBS Late Show Host Stephen Colbert

(CBS) — CBS’s Stephen Colbert, whom GQ editors call the “ombudsman of late night,” has been honored as the magazines “Bad Hombre Of The Year.”
The “Late Show” host (10:35 p.m., weeknights on CBS 2) is one of four cover stars being honored in GQ’s 22nd annual Men of the Year issue.
The magazine says Colbert, “dug deep with us on the notably terrible 2017 we’ve had, the potential ripple effect of Donald Trump’s presidency, his role as an interviewer, and what makes a bad guest.”
He is joined by out-of work NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is GQ’s “Citizen of the Year.”
Gal Gadot, of super hero movie fame, was named “Wonder Woman of the Year.” NBA star Kevin Durant received “Champion of the Year.”