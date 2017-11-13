Keurig Protest Sparked After Company Pulls ‘Hannity’ Ads

(CBS) — Keurig’s decision to pull ads from Sean Hannity’s Fox News show has led to his supporters protesting the decision by smashing their coffee makers and an apology from the company CEO.

On Saturday, Keurig announced on Twitter that it had pulled advertising from “Hannity” after several Twitter users questioned the company’s support for the host, citing Hannity’s coverage of allegations against Republican Alabama U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore. Moore has been accused having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl 40 years ago.

On this TV show, Hannity said that, if true, such behavior is “disgusting,” but also questioned whether the accusers could be lying, perhaps motived by money or a political agenda.

Angelo, thank you for your concern and for bringing this to our attention. We worked with our media partner and FOX news to stop our ad from airing during the Sean Hannity Show. — Keurig (@Keurig) November 11, 2017

In response, Hannity fans began a campaign to “boycott Keurig” by smashing their coffee machines.

Liberals are offended by this video of a Keurig being thrown off of a building. Please retweet to offend a Liberal.#BoycottKeurigpic.twitter.com/0qbHlmyqcA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 12, 2017

In a memo, obtained by the Washington Post, to Keurig employees, CEO Bob Gamgort wrote:

“The decision to publicly communicate our programming decision via our Twitter account was highly unusual. This gave the appearance of “taking sides” in an emotionally charged debate that escalated on Twitter and beyond over the weekend, which was not our intent.

“I want you to know the decision to communicate our short-term media actions on Twitter was done outside of company protocols.

“I apologize for any negativity that you have experienced.”

And that apology also drew critics, including Samantha Bee.